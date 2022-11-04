The United Way of the Klamath Basin announced that $150,000 or 30% of its $507,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised according to a press release.
“Our volunteer Loaned Executives recently completed their assignment and did a great job telling our United Way story to business owners, chief executives, and employees at various workplaces over the past nine weeks,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “We wish to thank them and their employers for their service and support: Paul Ocon (Sky Lakes Medical Center), Kylie Thompson and Mason Otero (WaFd Bank), Cliff Rutledge and Megan Cornett (OR Air National Guard at Kingsley Field.”
According to United Way Campaign Chairperson Jenine Stuedli, the community campaign will continue throughout the holidays and tax-deductible contributions large or small are greatly appreciated and will help fund 16 local social service agencies supported by your local United Way.
“We know times are tough and higher prices for goods and services have made it even harder for many families to just make ends meet, said Cabral. “Our United Way and its supported agencies are helping by providing a variety of services such as food, rent and utility assistance, counseling (mental health, substance use disorders), senior services, affordable childcare, youth mentoring programs, support for people with disabilities, advocacy support for child abuse and domestic violence victims, and so much more.”
According to Stuedli, for every dollar donated to our United Way campaign, 99% will stay local and help nearly 20,000 Klamath Basin citizens.
For more information or to send a contribution, please contact the United Way of the Klamath Basin 136 N. Third St. Klamath Falls, OR 97601.