The United Way of the Klamath Basin announced that $150,000 or 30% of its $507,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised according to a press release.

“Our volunteer Loaned Executives recently completed their assignment and did a great job telling our United Way story to business owners, chief executives, and employees at various workplaces over the past nine weeks,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “We wish to thank them and their employers for their service and support: Paul Ocon (Sky Lakes Medical Center), Kylie Thompson and Mason Otero (WaFd Bank), Cliff Rutledge and Megan Cornett (OR Air National Guard at Kingsley Field.”


