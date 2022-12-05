United Way of the Klamath Basin officials reported that $301,000 or 60% of its $507,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised so far according to a press release.
“We’ve a long way to go to make our goal and many of our loyal supporters have not yet contributed or reported the results of their employee campaigns,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “This is crunch time now and every gift large or small is so very much needed and appreciated.”
The United Way of the Klamath Basin supports 32 program services offered by 16 local social service agencies. According to Amber Gomes, United Way president, contributions to the local United Way help nearly 20,000 local citizens each year with food, rent and utility assistance, youth mentoring programs, counseling for substance use disorder, programs for people with disabilities, programs for child abuse and domestic violence, transportation and meals for senior citizens, scouting, quality affordable childcare, a 24/7 telephone help line at 541-884-0390 and much more.
“We’re asking everyone to please add the United Way of the Klamath Basin to your annual charitable giving. It’s never too late to help. For every dollar you donate, 99 cents stays local,” said Jenine Stuedli, campaign chairperson.
Contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, OR 97601.
“Be assured your tax-deductible gift today will help improve lives throughout 2023 and help enable these supported agencies to better serve everyone in need,” said Stuedli.
United Way supported agencies include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, CASA, Klamath Food Bank, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath Crisis Center, Klamath Hospice, KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, YMCA, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Integral Youth Services and Lutheran Community Services.