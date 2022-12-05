United Way of the Klamath Basin officials reported that $301,000 or 60% of its $507,000 Community Campaign goal has been raised so far according to a press release.

“We’ve a long way to go to make our goal and many of our loyal supporters have not yet contributed or reported the results of their employee campaigns,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive director. “This is crunch time now and every gift large or small is so very much needed and appreciated.”


Tags