As the 77th annual United Way Community Campaign approaches raising 70% of its $507,000 goal, the search for a new executive director to replace its current director, Leroy Cabral, continues.
Campaign officials hope to announce positive results at United Way’s annual meeting of the board of directors and supporters, scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.
“It’s not too late to make a contribution, and 99 cents of every dollar donated will stay local to help support 16 vital social service agencies,” said Jenine Stuedli, campaign chairperson.
Efforts to hire a new executive director are gearing up, according to search committee Chairperson Janet Thede.
“In addition to a national search, we will conduct a more focused effort to encourage local professionals to apply for the position,” Thede said. “Klamath County is a unique, special place to live and work with many talented people who have non-profit management, fundraising, grant writing and budgeting skills to serve our community and its citizens. This position offers a competitive salary, health and retirement benefits.”
The position is now open and applicants are encouraged to send their resume and cover letter to the United Way at uwkb@unitedwayoftheklamathbasin.org or to its office located at 136 N. Third St. in Klamath Falls, OR 97601. A job description of the position is available by contacting United Way.