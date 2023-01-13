United Way results

In this January 2022 file photo, United Way Executive Director Leroy Cabral, left, and United Way Vice President Juan Maldonado display the final results of the United Way community campaign’s 2022 goal. Maldonado, the general manager of Klamath Falls Toyota, will be introduced as the president of United Way’s board during the upcoming Jan. 24 meeting.

 Courtesy photo

The United Way of the Klamath Basin will hold its 78th annual meeting of the board and its supporters at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a luncheon at the Waffle Hut on Main Street.

Admission is $10 per person and reservations are required by contacting United Way at 541-882-5558 or stopping by the office at 136 N. Third St. The public is invited.

