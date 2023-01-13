In this January 2022 file photo, United Way Executive Director Leroy Cabral, left, and United Way Vice President Juan Maldonado display the final results of the United Way community campaign’s 2022 goal. Maldonado, the general manager of Klamath Falls Toyota, will be introduced as the president of United Way’s board during the upcoming Jan. 24 meeting.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin will hold its 78th annual meeting of the board and its supporters at noon Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a luncheon at the Waffle Hut on Main Street.
Admission is $10 per person and reservations are required by contacting United Way at 541-882-5558 or stopping by the office at 136 N. Third St. The public is invited.
United Way Community Campaign chairperson Jenine Stuedli will give a progress report but not a final report as several companies and individuals have not yet provided their pledge amounts, according to a press release.
Officials announced that 76% of the $507,000 campaign has been pledged.
“We are still fund raising and encouraging everyone to give what they can,” Stuedli said.
Among the meeting highlights are Juan Maldonado, general manager of Klamath Falls Toyota, will be introduced as the 2023 board president; Kristin Sayles will receive the United Way Award of Excellence for lifetime achievement; Jessica Chastain, manager of Klamath County’s IT Department, will receive the Campaign Volunteer of the Year award; Several Sprit Awards will be presented; and United Way Campaign Loaned Executives will also receive an award.
A special Community Pillars Legacy award will be presented to Washington Federal Bank for donating a major capital contribution.
The United Way of the Klamath Basin supports 16 vital local social service agencies.
“Your one gift to our United Way helps support youth mentoring programs, food, shelter, utility services, substance abuse treatment, programs for child abuse and domestic violence victims, programs for persons with disabilities, hospice bereavement care, sports programs, affordable childcare, and so much more,” Stuedli said. “On behalf of the many thousands of people served each year by our local United Way and its supported agencies, we thank you for your support.”