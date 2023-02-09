Klamath IDEA Talk

Zack Slizewski, co-owner of United Nuclear Scientific, will be the featured speaker at the next IDEA Talk, slated for Wednesday, March 1 at Brevada Brewhouse.

 submitted

Klamath IDEA’s Wednesday, March 1 IDEA Talk will feature the story of Zack Slizewski and his business endeavors with Bob Lazar at United Nuclear Scientific.

Slizewski will highlight highs and lows of his time with the business, from responding to a single sentence Craigslist ad to becoming co-owner of a business where he started out as a part-time technician straight out of college. Klamath IDEA is a community initiative committed to developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Klamath County to strengthen existing small businesses and innovators and inspire and support the emergence of new ones.

Tags