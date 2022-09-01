Mount Shasta is a big mountain. Not only does its snowy peak dramatically rise 14,162-feet above sea level, it dominates and towers over a vast region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Shasta “is the most voluminous of all Cascade Range volcanoes.”

Each year thousands of people focus on reaching Shasta’s highest point, which I’ve summited dozens of times throughout several decades. But, because that’s been the goal, many other areas of the mountain have been unexplored and unknown. Unknown until now.