Senate Gun Legislation

Tick Licker Firearms in Salem sells semi-automatic firearms, high-capacity magazines and other weapons.

 Connor Radnovich/Oregon Capital Chronicle

WASHINGTON — A total of 28 U.S. Democratic senators, including Sen. Jeff Merkey of Oregon, have introduced legislation to ban high-capacity magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings.

“High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose and one purpose only — high-capacity killing — and have been used in some of the deadliest mass shootings in America,” Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey said in a recent statement.

