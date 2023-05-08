Wyden - guns

From left) Dr. Ben Hoffman, medical director of Doernbecher Children’s Hospital; Roy Moore, who works with gun violence victims; U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden; and epidemiologist Kathleen Carlson discuss ways to combat the violence on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Oregon Health & Science University.

 Grant Stringer/Oregon Capital Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden plans to pursue federal legislation to reduce the surge in gun violence.

Oregon’s senior senator discussed the problem Friday with experts at Oregon Health & Science University’s South Waterfront campus in Portland. The meeting included experts involved with a federally funded OHSU and Portland State University research project studying strategies to blunt gun violence.

