Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Monday, March 6 he is continuing to hold in-person town halls in 2023 with community conversations in Lake and Klamath counties this weekend.
“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities,” Merkley said. “Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state.”
Merkley’s Lake County town hall will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the cafeteria at Lakeview High School, 906 S. 3rd St. in Lakeview.
The Klamath County town hall is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 in the Mt. Mazama/Mt. Scott Rooms at Oregon Institute of Technology, 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls.
“Over the course of the more than 500 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times,” Merkley said. “We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues — myself included. It’s been great to get back on the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life.”
Since taking office in 2009, Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
He held in-person town halls throughout January and February, speaking with Oregonians in 19 counties ranging from Oregon’s North Coast to the Columbia River Gorge, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, the Willamette Valley and Clackamas County.