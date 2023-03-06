Jeff Merkley

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley announced Monday, March 6 he is continuing to hold in-person town halls in 2023 with community conversations in Lake and Klamath counties this weekend.

“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities,” Merkley said. “Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state.”

