With the United States Marshals Service leading the way, a Chiloquin man was arrested this week for child sex abuse.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was arrested in rural Chiloquin on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County.
Montes is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County.
The U.S. Marshals led the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) in the effort to track down and arrest Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin about 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Special Victims Unit (SVU) detectives began their investigation in mid-2022 after receiving a report of a child sex abuse that occurred approximately two years earlier. Based on the investigation, SVU detectives along with the Jackson County District Attorney’s office obtained a warrant, and PNVOTF made the arrest.
PNVOTF includes personnel from the U.S. Marshals, JCSO, and Central Point Police Department. The task force specializes in locating and arresting fugitives wanted for offenses including, but not limited to, murder, assault, sex crimes, failure to register as a sex offender, firearm violations and probation violations.