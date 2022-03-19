Sisters Shelly Smith, back, and Glynnis Smith, right, braid hair for Bridget Dunmore, left, and Alicia McGee, front at their salon, Braid Heaven, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. Congressis considering whether to revise anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles "historically associated with race" such as braids, locs and twists. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill extending federal discrimination protections to Black and ethnic hairstyles.
The House passed a bill Friday, March 18, that ‘prohibits discrimination based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle if that style or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.”
The measure extends hair discrimination protections to housing, public accommodations and employment. It specifically aims to over government discrimination protections to those of African descent with hairstyles such as cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, and Afros.
The bill passed with support from Democrats — including those from Oregon’s delegations.
Most Republicans — including U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz, who represents southern Oregon, and Doug LaMalfa, who represents northern California — voted against the measure.
A number of progressive states, including Oregon, have also passed their own hair discrimination protections for ethnic and African American hairstyles.
The federal bill faces a tougher challenge in passing the U.S. Senate.