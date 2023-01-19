Anti-hunger Measures

The U.S. Department of Agriculture donates tons of produce and other food to food banks in Oregon to feed low-income residents struggling to put food on the table.

 Courtesy of the U.S Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House agriculture committee and a top Democrat on the panel have laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill.

During a panel discussion on Wednesday, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of Congress can find common ground in the upcoming farm bill when it comes to nutrition health and food deserts across America. He said he wants to focus on making nutritious food available, and affordable.

