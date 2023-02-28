Portland students sat down with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra at Faubion K-8 in Northeast Portland Monday to discuss youth mental health. Portland Public Schools hosted Becerra, Gov. Tina Kotek and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson for an hourlong conversation that included students, as well as representatives from mental health nonprofit Lines for Life, delegates from a tribal youth program and University of Oregon officials.

Near the beginning of the conversation, Kotek pointed out the connection between signs of academic success — test scores, attendance — and mental health.

