The federal government is sending nearly $50 million to Oregon nonprofits, counties and other entities to address homelessness.

The money — from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — adds to a $200 million investment approved by the state Legislature this month to help hundreds of Oregonians find housing. At least 18,000 Oregonians are homeless, according to the U.S. housing department and many more live precariously, struggling to make rent or mortgage payments on unaffordable homes. Addressing the crisis is one of Gov. Tina Kotek’s top priorities.

Tags