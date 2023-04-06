Commerce Secretary Visit

Students talk to Gov. Tina Kotek, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Sen. Ron Wyden at Portland Community College on Wednesday.

 Julia Shumway/Oregon Capital Chronicle

HILLSBORO — U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo lauded Oregon’s work to expand the semiconductor industry during a visit to Portland Community College on the eve of the state House passing the $210 million Oregon CHIPS Act.

She joined Sen. Ron Wyden, Gov. Tina Kotek and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici on a short tour of a mechatronics lab at Portland Community College’s Hillsboro campus, speaking with high school and college students preparing for jobs in the semiconductor industry.

