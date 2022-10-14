The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday, Oct. 14 that the Department of Justice has awarded more than $198,000 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program in the District of Oregon. The grant funds—administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs—will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in Oregon.

Launched two decades ago as an evidence-based and community-oriented response to serious gun crime, Project Safe Neighborhoods, known as PSN, is a key component of the Justice Department’s Comprehensive Strategy for Reducing Violent Crime, outlined by Deputy Attorney General Monaco in May 2021. The PSN approach is guided by four key principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities; supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place; setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities; and measuring the results of our efforts. The fundamental goal is to reduce violent crime, not simply to increase the number of arrests or prosecutions.

Tags