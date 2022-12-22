The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon has collected nearly $33 million this year in criminal and civil cases like tax-dodging strip club operators and an electric company that allegedly started wildfires due to faulty transmission equipment, federal officials said Wednesday.

The collections include $10.2 million in criminal cases and $4.6 million in civil actions. The Oregon office also worked with other U.S. Attorney’s offices to collect nearly $17 million through asset forfeiture and another $1 million in other criminal and civil cases.


