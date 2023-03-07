Agriculture Legislation

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the National Farmers Union conference Monday, March 6 in San Francisco, Calif.

 Courtesy of the National Farmers Union

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced new steps the Department of Agriculture is taking to recenter U.S. agriculture and benefit small and midsized operations, including a proposed new “Product of USA” labeling rule and an $89 million expansion of the USDA intermediary lending program.

At the National Farmers Union conference in San Francisco on Monday, Vilsack discussed creating a new “seed liaison” in the department to increase fairness in the commodity biotech industry, and proposed changes to the Packers and Stockyards Act. The Packers and Stockyards Act governs competition in the livestock and poultry industries, and prevents unfair market manipulation or consolidation.

Tags