The Klamath County School District Board of Directors recently announced that two positions on the board will expire soon.
The current Board of Directors listed Position 1 and Position 4 as due to expire June 30, 2023. These positions are for a four-year term and will expire June 30, 2027.
Applicants must reside in their respective zone: Position 1 Chiloquin Elementary/Gilchrist Elementary and Position 4 Ferguson Elementary/Shasta Elementary. Applicants may call Stephanie Bland in the Klamath County School District superintendent’s office at 541-851-8767 to find out if they reside in the correct zone.
Applicants must file with the Klamath County Clerk’s office, 305 Main St. in Klamath Falls, to be put on the May 16, 2023, election ballot using the following timelines.
• Feb. 6, 2023 — first day for candidates to file
• March 16, 2023 — last day for candidates to file
Applications are available through the KCSD Superintendent’s Office or the Klamath County Clerk’s Office. There is a $10 filing fee.
Additionally, the board has announced there is an opening on its budget committee. The budget committee works with the KCSD Board of Directors to review and approve the district’s annual budget.
Applicants must reside within Klamath County School District boundaries. The following position is open:
• Position 2 Henley Elementary/Keno Zone. Appointment expires June 30, 2025
The Klamath County School District Board of Directors will conduct interviews for each of the positions at the March 9 regular school board meeting at the Klamath County School District Office, 2845 Greensprings Drive. Interviews also can be conducted via Zoom.
If you are interested, call Bland at 541-851-8767 in the superintendent’s office for an application.