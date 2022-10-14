PORTLAND — Two Portland-area men faced federal charges Thursday, Oct. 13 for running a local drug trafficking organization responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

James Dunn, Jr., 61, of Milwaukie, Ore., and Joshua Clay Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, Wash., have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiring with one another and others to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.