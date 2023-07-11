The Pioneer Saloon and Restaurant in Paisley, as seen in June 2023, recently celebrated its 140th anniversary and claims to be the oldest bar in Oregon.
An estate record for the owner of the Pioneer Saloon dated in June 1883. The owners of the saloon say it proves they have the oldest bar in the state.
Since its founding as a remote ranching town in Lake County, many businesses in Paisley have come and gone: a sawmill, bar and a hotel have all long since shut down.
One survivor has been the Pioneer Saloon and Restaurant, which recently celebrated its 140th anniversary, complete with a cowboy costume contest and live country music band.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.