Two more calves were killed earlier this week by wolves, but both incidents were in the Doak Mountain north of Klamath Falls and both depredations were attributed to OR103.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife reported both incidents were investigated Wednesday, Aug. 17, both on the same 36,000-acre private land allotment between Klamath Falls and Rocky Point.
ODFW staff found the carcass of a 250-pound, two-month-old calf in an area where the livestock producer had seen an injured calf and where ODFW staff had repeatedly hazed OR103 away from cattle.
The examination determined the organs and most muscle tissue on the calf’s hindquarters were missing and that the calf had died 18 to 24 before the investigation. After skinning the calf, a serious injury was found on the inside of its right leg above the hock that had been inflicted a few days before the calf died. According to report, “The severity and location of the wound is consistent with prior injuries observed on calves attacked by wolves.”
On the other incident, also investigated Aug. 17, it was reported that days earlier — Aug. 13 — U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife service staff photographed a calf with an injured left elbow in the immediate vicinity of OR103. On Aug. 17, the carcass of a 250-pound calf was found in the private land allotment where the injured calf was photographed. It is estimated the calf, who had been “heavily scavenged,” died 24 to 36 before the investigation.
The findings included pre-mortem bite scraps measuring up to three inches long and 3/16-of-an-inch wide along with bite scrapes on the left ear and pre-mortem tissue damage on its left elbow and neck. The injuries matched those on the calf photographed Aug. 13. As with the other death, the report said, “The severity, size and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to calves attacked by wolves.”
Both deaths are attributed to OR103. According to ODFW, OR103 is an adult male that was originally captured and GPS radio collared southeast of Bend in February 2021. It later dispersed into northern California and remained there until returning to Oregon’s Klamath County in July.