Two Oregon men were recently indicted following an Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife investigation into the unlawful taking of big game animals.
As part of the investigation, OSP Fish & Wildlife troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals, according to a press release.
"In the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence over the following year, which led to the service of a search warrant at a Pendleton residence in December of 2021," the press release states.
Evidence seized from the search warrant included six sets of deer antlers and three sets of elk antlers, including a 7x7 trophy bull elk, a rifle, a bow and meat.
The investigation and search warrant led to the indictment of Walker Erickson, 28, of Pendleton, and Hunter Wagner, 23, of Pilot Rock.
In October of 2022, Erickson was indicted for:
• 3 Counts of Unlawful Take of a Cow Elk
• 4 Counts of Unlawful Take of a Whitetail Buck
• 2 Counts of Unlawful Take of a Mule Deer Buck
• 4 Counts of Unlawful Take of Bull Elk
• 3 Counts of Waste of Game
• 1 Count of Unlawful Possession of Big Game
• 1 Count of Hunting While Criminally Trespassing
• 1 Count of Hunting on Another’s Cultivated or Enclosed Land
• 1 Count of Hunting from a Motor Vehicle
• 2 Counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence
In October of 2022, Wagner was indicted for seven Counts of Counseling, Aiding, or Assisting in Another’s Unlawful Take of a Big Game Animal
The Oregon State Police would like to thank the public for the tips regarding this large and extensive investigation. This case is being prosecuted by the Anti-Poaching Prosecutor with the Department of Justice in coordination with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.