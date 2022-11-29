Hunting Evidence

Oregon State Patrol Fish & Wildlife troopers seized evidence including deer and elk antlers, a rifle, a bow and meat as part of an investigation into the unlawful taking of big game animals.

 Oregon State Police

Two Oregon men were recently indicted following an Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife investigation into the unlawful taking of big game animals.

As part of the investigation, OSP Fish & Wildlife troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals, according to a press release.


