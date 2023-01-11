Two Klamath Falls men charged with drug and gun-related crimes have been sentenced to prison.
According to a news release from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), Kenneth Haddock, 53, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Dec. 14, 2022, after pleading guilty to multiple charges of felon in possession of a weapon and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Similarly, on Jan. 5, Jason Alexander Gaskill pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. He has been sentenced to 66 months in prison.
After multiple years on the run, Haddock was apprehended last October on Bly Mountain. The Oregon State Police Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) served a search warrant for the area in pursuit of the “armed and wanted” Haddock.
Two years prior, in August 2020, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) had served a similar search warrant for Haddock’s residence, again finding a pound of methamphetamine and multiple firearms.
Klamath County Sheriff Office reported arresting Gaskill on Nov. 8, 2022. Arrested for 10 counts of failure to appear, bail was set at $1 million.
The KFPD news release stated that BINET and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had arrested Gaskill sometime in 2021 following a search warrant served by Oregon State Police SWAT. The arrest led to the discovery and seizure of more than 500 grams (46 grams more than a pound) of methamphetamine, a firearm and large sums of U.S. currency.
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms as well as the Department of Homeland Security assisted with investigations.