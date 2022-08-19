Klamath County residents and businesses have a final opportunity to qualify for a discounted ductless heating system through Energize Klamath.
After attending a free, online workshop Tuesday, Aug. 23, participants are eligible to receive a community discount of $700 to $1,300 to reduce the installation cost for a high-efficiency ductless heat pump.
Ductless heat pumps provide both heating and cooling, making it possible for people to become more comfortable in their homes year-round, particularly with increasingly hot summers. They are zonal heating and cooling systems that use 25 percent to 50 percent less energy than traditional electric heating systems, and result in lower monthly heating costs.
Energize Klamath is a program administered by Spark Northwest, a Seattle-based nonprofit that helps rural communities in the Pacific Northwest to shift to clean and affordable energy options. Since 2016, Spark Northwest has partnered with the Southern Oregon-based nonprofit Rogue Climate to organize regional Energize campaigns in Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Coos counties, with Rogue Climate serving as the regional outreach partner. The goal of these localized programs is to simplify the process and drive down the installation cost for many people at once.
Energize Klamath reduces the regular price of a ductless heat pump, simplifies the installation process for customers, and provides guidance on utility incentives and low-interest financing. Locally-owned Seasons Change, LLC, based in Klamath Falls, is providing free on-site assessments and installing the ductless heat pumps for all Energize Klamath participants this summer and fall.
To become eligible for the Energize Klamath community discount, Klamath County residents, businesses and property owners can register and attend the final of three workshops offered this summer. Participants will hear from Seasons Change, LLC and Energy Trust of Oregon representatives about ductless technology, utility incentives and financing opportunities, and will have an opportunity to ask questions.