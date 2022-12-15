Trucks

Daimler Trucks North America will be manufacturing two new models of electric heavy duty trucks at its factory in Portland.

 Courtesy of Daimler Trucks North America

Truck manufacturers and an industry trade group privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policies while publicly promoting zero-emissions trucks, according to a new report from a think tank that tracks corporate influence on climate policy.

Climate watchdog InfluenceMap found trade group the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) and companies Volvo, Daimler Truck, Volkswagen (Navistar), and PACCAR opposed climate policy on the federal and the state level while publicly promoting zero-emissions fleets.


Tags