Tribal Law Enforcement

There are nine federally recognized tribes in Oregon.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have re-introduced legislation to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction.

The bill, introduced last week in the House by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona and in the Senate by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, both Democrats, seeks to improve data sharing between tribes and state and federal authorities.

