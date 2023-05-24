El Palacio Restaurant

El Palacio is shown at 601 Main St. in Klamath Falls in this 2017 file photo.

 Herald & News file photo

After four years, a trial date has been set for the $11.75 million federal lawsuit against the city of Klamath Falls.

Estimated to cover five days, Cisneros v. City of Klamath Falls is set for trial beginning at 9 a.m. Jan. 8, 2024, in Medford with a pretrial conference taking place in December.

