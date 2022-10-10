Travel Guide

 Dan Anderson/Courtesy of Travel Oregon

Travel Oregon partnered with the state’s nine federally recognized tribes to create the “Travel Guide to Oregon Indian Country.” The guide features descriptions and locations of tribal museums, events and activities open to the public throughout the state.

“We really kind of dove into this with both feet and wanted to really emphasize tribal tourism in the state of Oregon,” said Travis Hill, the chief operating officer for the Umpqua Indian Development Corporation.

