Design plans for a new truck stop and travel center moved forward at the City Planning Commission meeting Monday, April 10.
Centrally located near Greensprings Drive where three highways — 66, 97 and 140 — intersect construction of the “crossroads truck stop” is estimated to start at the end of the year, according to Marc Cross.
As the engineer, land surveyor and the owner of the developing company Rhine-Cross Group, LLC, Cross said project plans include provisions to address increased traffic in the area.
“An additional lane on the westbound 66 to the intersection…will help with that stacking distance at the signal,” Cross said.
Project plans provided in a city staff report include fueling stations, a fast-food restaurant and a convenience store.
Plans also include parking areas for cars, semi-trucks and RVs.
To accommodate additional traffic flow from Highway 140, Planning Manager Joe Wall said the developer intends to dedicate a collector road to the city.
“The new north-south collector road is shown within our public transportation system plans,” Wall said, explaining that the road would be a public right of way.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Wall said, has begun construction to re-route Highway 140 so that drivers will have easy, direct access to the travel center from the road.
Though project design reviews are usually handled administratively, this review warranted a public hearing. According to the planning commission staff report, residents neighboring the property entered complaints with intent to appeal any approved motions for the project.
Christine Eddy, a long-time resident of the nearby Stewart Lennox Addition, was among those who submitted complaints.
“This truck stop will likely create a nuisance for myself and other residents,” Eddy wrote. “If such nuisance occurs, it will be acted upon in the civil court system.”
Eddy and her sister, Cynthia Eddy, both entered public comments in opposition during the meeting, expressing their concerns over increased traffic as well as noise, light and air pollution.
Other community members turned out to support the new travel center.
Julie Matthews spoke in favor of the project and said the intersection of three major highways “makes a lot of sense.”
“The development will also create new, much needed jobs,” Matthews continued, “and then it will add real dollars to our local economy.”
Following the close of the public hearing, commissioners motioned to approve the design review with recommended modifications provided by planning commission staff.