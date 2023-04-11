Travel center - Planning Manager Joe Wall

City Planning Manger Joe Wall explains plans Monday, April 10 during a Klamath Falls City Planning Commission meeting for a new travel center that will be built near Stewart Lennox Addition.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

Design plans for a new truck stop and travel center moved forward at the City Planning Commission meeting Monday, April 10.

Centrally located near Greensprings Drive where three highways — 66, 97 and 140 — intersect construction of the “crossroads truck stop” is estimated to start at the end of the year, according to Marc Cross.

