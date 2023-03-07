Henley High School is preparing the future workforce of America with its career and technical education programs.
More than 91,000 job openings for carpenters are projected each year, Henley school officials told a tour group Monday, March 6. To help fill those positions, Henley High School offers an Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries certified pre-apprenticeship program, that, upon completion, students will be offered direct placement into a carpentry apprenticeship in the Southern Oregon Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee — just one of the many programs and opportunities at Henley High School as part of its Career Technical Education (CTE) program.
CTE is a program designed to teach students technical skills and professionalism alongside their academic course load, school officials said. CTE expands the educational options for students by offering a “workplace” environment of hands-on training and education. CTE teaches critical thinking, communication, innovation and teamwork.
Henley High School offers career pathways in industries such as engineering, agriculture, health occupations, education, digital media and design, welding and business.
By following a collegiate-styled pathway, students can complete their secondary education with transferable credits to Southern Oregon University, Oregon Tech and Klamath Community College with some course loads providing students an accredited certificate the same year they graduate high school.
“The students are basically writing themselves a check,” said Henley CTE Coordinator Adam Randall.
Doctor Kristi Lebkowsky, the engineering program instructor at Henley, educates her students on a broad range of engineering fields through hands-on projects involving mechanical, structural, automotive and aerospace engineering. Students use 3-D printers, laser engravers and have access to industry standard software such as AutoCAD, Autodesk inventor and VEX Robotics.
In prior years, Henley staff said, students of the engineering program have built stream habitats for fish, worked on solar conversion projects and built the high school’s mobile concession stand.
“What I’m most proud of,” Lebkowksy said about her students, “is how willing and ready they are to give back to their community. Education is easy when you have students as motivated and awesome as these.”
Students that complete the Engineering Design and Development class (for 11th- and 12th-grade students) are ready for a post-secondary program or a career.
Within Henley’s welding and carpentry courses, students have performed paid contractual projects for farmers and ranchers and small local businesses. Students have determined their own cost for materials and have created bids diving deeper into the business aspect of the trades.
The Oregon Department of Education’s goal of implementing CTE in schools across the state is to reimagine and transform learner experiences to enhance the learner’s future prospects, empower their communities and ensure equity in an inclusive, sustainable, innovation-based economy.
Within the Klamath County School District, there are a total of 18 programs of study spread across six high schools.