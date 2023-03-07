Henley High School is preparing the future workforce of America with its career and technical education programs.

More than 91,000 job openings for carpenters are projected each year, Henley school officials told a tour group Monday, March 6. To help fill those positions, Henley High School offers an Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries certified pre-apprenticeship program, that, upon completion, students will be offered direct placement into a carpentry apprenticeship in the Southern Oregon Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee — just one of the many programs and opportunities at Henley High School as part of its Career Technical Education (CTE) program.

