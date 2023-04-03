More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, a street value of nearly $30,000, was found Saturday, April 1 during a traffic stop in Klamath Falls.
A California man was arrested in the Klamath County this past weekend after a traffic stopped led to a drug bust.
At 9:32 a.m. Saturday, April 1, a Klamath Falls Police Department officer stopped a 2007 GMC Yukon for a traffic infraction at Veterans Park.
According to a press release, the officer noticed "signs of criminal activity" during the stop.
After requesting, and being granted, consent to search the vehicle, the officer located more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, a street value of nearly $30,000.
The occupants — Gerardo Martinez, 30, and Carlos Guzman, 48, both of Ivanhoe, Calif. — were arrested for possession/delivery of methamphetamine.
According to the Klamath County Jail log, Martinez has been charged with attempt to commit a crime and possession of methamphetamine. He was released after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond.
The KFPD press release states that Guzman was issued a citation and released.
