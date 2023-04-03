Drug Bust

More than 15 pounds of methamphetamine, a street value of nearly $30,000, was found Saturday, April 1 during a traffic stop in Klamath Falls.

 Klamath Falls Police Department

A California man was arrested in the Klamath County this past weekend after a traffic stopped led to a drug bust.

At 9:32 a.m. Saturday, April 1, a Klamath Falls Police Department officer stopped a 2007 GMC Yukon for a traffic infraction at Veterans Park.

