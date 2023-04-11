KLAMATH FISH HATCHERY — Where will fingerling-sized spring Chinook salmon go and how many will survive after they’re released in tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake?

It’s hoped that answers to those and others questions will be found by placing pebble-sized acoustic tags in Chinook fingerlings. Under the coordination of Mark Hereford, the Klamath Falls-based fisheries reintroduction biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a team of fishery biologists installed hundreds of pebble-sized acoustic receivers at the Klamath Fish Hatchery near Fort Klamath earlier this week.

