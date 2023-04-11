KLAMATH FISH HATCHERY — Where will fingerling-sized spring Chinook salmon go and how many will survive after they’re released in tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake?
It’s hoped that answers to those and others questions will be found by placing pebble-sized acoustic tags in Chinook fingerlings. Under the coordination of Mark Hereford, the Klamath Falls-based fisheries reintroduction biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a team of fishery biologists installed hundreds of pebble-sized acoustic receivers at the Klamath Fish Hatchery near Fort Klamath earlier this week.
“We’re going to learn a lot about how juvenile Chinook migrate through the Klamath Basin,” Hereford said as tiny transmitters no larger than a grain of rice were precisely placed in the year-old juvenile Chinook. “The objective is to answer a lot of questions we have regarding juvenile Chinook downstream movement.”
ODFW biologists and their partners recently completed a plan for reintroducing salmon and steelhead into historic habitat following the removal of the four Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams which have blocked passage of salmon since 1912. The plan recommends a “hands-off” approach to reintroduction of most fish species.
“Because fall-run Chinook, steelhead, Coho and Pacific Lamprey currently exist immediately below Iron Gate Dam, the most downstream of the four dams, it is likely that those species will repopulate habitat on their own once the dams are removed,” Hereford said.
Spring-run Chinook, however, are currently limited in the Klamath Basin to the Trinity River, located more than one hundred miles downstream of Iron Gate Dam and might need some assistance to repopulate habitat.
“It’s not likely that spring-run chinook will repopulate habitat in tributaries of Upper Klamath Lake on their own, so we are trying to find out how juveniles could be used to repopulate those streams, and also how well they navigate the current landscape which has been absent of salmon for over 100 years,” Hereford explained.
The four major Klamath River dams are scheduled to be removed by 2024. The current study is intended only to track the fingerlings past the Keno Dam to the J.C. Boyle Reservoir. Hereford said an earlier study of tagged spring Chinook indicated 94 percent survived past the Link River Dam while another 92 percent safely navigated past the Keno Dam. He termed those findings “really good news” because those rates were previously unknown.
Neither the Keno nor the Link River dam is part of the upcoming dam removal process scheduled this year beginning with Copco 2 this summer and fall and continuing with Copco 1, Irongate and the John C. Boyle all in 2024. All four dams being removed prevent passage downstream and upstream from the Pacific Ocean.
The fingerlings survival will be tracked beginning later this month after they are released at sites along the Williamson and Wood rivers, which feed into Upper Klamath Lake. Hereford said the tracking is being done to help determine where they feed, impediments, behavior and how long it takes to reach the lake and on to the Link River, Lake Ewauna and the Klamath River to Keno. Ten percent of the estimated 725 will go to the Oregon State University Aquatic Health Laboratory to determine survival rates not in the tributaries or the lakes.
The tracking process is benefiting, Hereford said, because it is using monitoring equipment already used to learn about endangered Lost River and shortnose suckers, or C’waam and Kpotu, as well as other technologies not currently being used in the area.
Hereford stressed the three-day process to install the acoustic tracking devices was a cooperative effort also involving the Klamath Tribes, Trout Unlimited, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Cal Poly Humboldt, Oregon State University, U.S. Geological Service National Marine Fisheries Services and University of California-Davis. “Coordination with landowners along streams to deploy devices that detect tagged fish as they swim downstream was also critical.”
A team of six UC Davis students, led by Rachelle Tallman, who is studying for a Ph.D. in ecology, were active participants in carefully slicing small openings between organs and the skin of the miniscule fingerlings, placing the acoustic telemetry tags in those openings, then exactingly sewing them closed. Before being opened, the fingerlings were placed in a sleep-inducing solution. After the devices were installed, the fingerlings were transferred to one of three net pens, with some designated for the Williamson River, Wood River and OSU.
The tags, Hereford explained cannot exceed 5 percent of the tiny fingerlings 30- to 50-gram weight, or slightly more than an ounce. About 10,000 fertilized eggs were provided by Trinity River Hatchery in California and transferred as eggs to the ODFW Klamath Hatchery, where they were kept for several months at a large raceway and allowed to grow. When fully mature, spring Chinook can typically grow more than 2 feet long and weigh up to 30 pounds.
When the four dams are removed, the current monitoring program will be expanded to determine migration patterns between rivers flowing into Upper Klamath Lake and the Pacific Ocean and to monitor repopulation of fish above the site of the Iron Gate Dam. The restoration plan can be found on the ODFW website.