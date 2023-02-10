Toys for Tots in the Basin had another successful and abundant year this past holiday season.
Thanks to generous residents of Klamath and Lake counties who made toy and monetary donations, as well as provisions which came directly from the national Toys for Tots foundation, a total of 4,096 children were served in the region.
The national Toys for Tots foundation provided an additional 6,491 toy donations and 1,000 books. According to Eric Anderson, the national foundation also gave $24,000 to serve the children of Lake County.
A Marine Corps veteran himself, as well as the local Toys for Tots coordinator, Anderson also said the local Marine Corps League Crater Lake Detachment hosted a fundraiser dinner that successfully raised $3,000 on behalf of Toys for Tots.
In total, the toy drive campaign distributed 14,077 toys and 2,160 books to children throughout the region.
Commandant of the Crater Lake Detachment #373 Eric Levesque said that the Toys for Tots campaign is the “largest fundraising effort of the year” aside from the detachment’s Scholarship Fund program.
“Our community is simply magnificent in the way they come together to support our efforts,” Levesque said, “Whether it is a local or national business, or simply a caring individual who lives in our wonderful region, the amount of financial support and toys that were donated is quite remarkable.”
Levesque said he was humbled by the community’s volunteerism that made this year’s drive possible.
“We are truly blessed with citizens and MCL members who demonstrate love, kindness and sacrifice in very tangible ways,” Levesque said.
“Toys for Tots would be nothing without the support of the community, from volunteers, to anonymous donors we’re a community program, and every toy makes a difference,” said JoAnn Moorer-Roberts, the former director for the local program.