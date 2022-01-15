On a trip to Walmart, a 6-year-old Janah Moorer noticed something that would come to shape much of her young life.
“I saw one of the boxes that we put out to collect toys,” said Moorer, who is now just a few months away from graduating high school. “I saw one of those and I was asking my mom: What is this for? Because I saw toys in there.”
Her mom, JoAnn Moorer-Roberts, told her the box was for toys donated to Toys for Tots — a U.S. Marine Corps service organization that collects new, donated toys and gives them to less fortunate kids.
They made a donation that day, sparking an enthusiasm to continue to donate and volunteer for the program. By the time Moorer was 12, the mother-daughter team were running the local Toys for Tots — taking on an admirable commitment that would take over birthdays and holidays in the name of service.
Now, 11 years since Moorer spotted that box at Walmart, she’s college-bound. And the pair have decided to step aside and let others take over the Klamath Falls Toys for Tots.
“It’s been wonderful. It really has,” Moorer said. “It’s a cool thing. Now looking back, I don’t know, when I started, if I really knew how long I was going to be doing it. But once I started, I just loved it. But it’s cool, because I had the opportunity to grow with the program in a way.”
The program has grown. Moorer-Roberts said when they started, they only operated in Klamath County and served about 1,200 children. Over the past five years, they’ve expanded to Lake County and now serve nearly 5,000.
“Janah was the driving force for all of that,” Moorer-Roberts said. “It was find more kids that have needs, you know, put us in areas where more disadvantaged children are so that we can reach further.”
Certain facets of family life revolved around Toys for Tots. Guests to Moorer’s birthday parties were asked to turn their gifts into donations. October through December of each year became dedicated to the program. They’d shop after Thanksgiving and in December they’d work 60 hours per week.
“Since she was 6 years old, that’s pretty much how our holidays have been,” Moorer-Roberts said with a laugh. “Toys for Tots was our holiday. So yeah, I’m not sure what our new traditions are gonna be for Christmas.”
While growth has helped them reach more kids, it has also meant that the work needed to complete everything has become a bit much for one family. Moorer-Roberts said they don’t yet know who will take over but this may be a good moment for a larger group of people to step in.
“It’s time for a committee to be created, I think to run the program and continue its growth,” Moorer-Roberts said. “So I think we’ve probably done all that we can on our own.”
Still, with the community’s support, the pair said they’ve seen the program bring joy and change lives over the years.
“It’s a community-based program and it’s for the community,” Moorer-Roberts said. “Every single dollar that’s donated, every toy that’s donated, stays within Klamath and Lake County, it doesn’t leave. And so yeah, it’s just, it’s awe inspiring.”
One year, a teenager received a Kindle ereader that were annually donated by Klamath County’s Gold Dust & Walker Farms. His family wouldn’t have been able to afford the device and getting it changed his life, Moorer-Roberts said.
“Totally changed his life around, graduated, off to community college and doing well from a toy that brought hope and brought the realization that ‘Hey, you know, I want to be able to buy this for myself,’” she said.
They said they’ve also been impressed by how much the local community has stepped up donations since COVID-19 knocked many people out of their daily routines.
“During the pandemic, we didn’t get to see people very much,” Moorer-Roberts said. “And so I think a lot of people were concerned about kids and how they’re doing at home. I think that showed through our program and how people are giving genuine gifts.”
When wildfires have wreaked havoc in the region, they’ve also been able to help where they can. For a family that’s lost a home, they may not be able to put a roof over their head but Toys for Tots can certainly bring back a smile for a kid who’s lost all their toys.
“We were so grateful because we truly could not have done it without the community believing in us,” Moorer-Roberts said.
With no local Marine station, Kingsley Field has partnered with the local Toys for Tots and have been a great help over the years. Many anonymous contributors have stepped up over the years, as have the following local businesses: Basin Mediactive; Gold Dust & Walker Farms; Nibbley’s Cafe; C & D Burger Shoppe; Herald and News; Marine Corp League #373; Wampler Logging; Morello Construction; Bob Lowrey Attorney at Law; Lithia Ford; Subaru/Honda; State Farm Phill Kensler; Rip City Riders; Airport Storage.
Anyone interested in potentially taking over the local Toys for Tots can call 541-238-5353 or email klamath.falls.or@toysfortots.org.
Moorer-Roberts said they’re hoping to find someone or a group of people who understand that the program is more than about giving toys because “through that toy, you’re giving them hope.”