Toys for Tots brings to mind some nostalgic imagery — uniformed Marines, colorfully wrapped gifts under the tree, smiling children come Christmas morning.
It has been 75 years since a reserve of Marines delivered the soon-to-be nationwide foundation’s very first toys to families in need.
Local Toys for Tots Coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Eric Anderson is doing his part and spreading the word.
Last month, Anderson announced that the campaign will be holding the first of the annual fundraiser dinners at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the LeatherNeck Club, 1019 Main St.
Presented by the Marine Corps League Crater Lake Detachment #373, all proceeds from the event will go to the local Toys for Tots program.
As of Thursday, Oct. 13, there were roughly 30 tickets available at $25 per ticket. These can be purchased at the LeatherNeck Club.
The dinner will also offer a 50/50 raffle as well as a silent auction, giving attendees a chance to win a few prizes.
As of Oct. 1, families can now apply for toys online at the Toys for Tots official website. The final date for applications is Nov. 15.
Distribution of presents will begin Dec. 1.
Once the campaign has enough volunteers signed up, Anderson said they will begin accepting donations at a few locations that will be announced at a later date.
There is also an online monetary donation tool at toysfortots.org/donate.
According to the campaign’s website, Klamath County’s 2021 toy drive collected and delivered more than 9,800 presents to more than 4,100 children throughout the Basin.
Anderson said they hope to do even better this year.
Helping in hard timesEconomic decline in recent months has impacted a lot of people Anderson said.
“You can run into a situation where a family that used to donate toys are now on the verge of losing their home and are applying for toys,” Anderson said. “They do everything right, they live within their means, but they still get laid off. That’s not the kids’ fault.”
Anderson said that as we enter the holiday season, the organization needs the support of the community now more than ever.
He reminded the community, “We couldn’t do this without you.”
Anderson himself has “put some skin in the game” by offering to do a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $2,000 in monetary donations that is received by the local organization. He is asking that other financially-abled individuals, businesses and organizations do the same. To join the dollar-for-dollar fundraiser, send an email to Klamath.falls.or@toysfortots.org.
VolunteeringThe local foundation is also in need of volunteers to run this year’s toy drive. Volunteers are needed to assist with transportation, sorting and storage of toys, as well as other related tasks.
To get involved, call 702-553-5308 or send an email to Klamath.falls.or@toysfortots.org.
If your business is interested in becoming a drop site for presents, go to toysfortots.org to sign up.
HistoryIn light of the 75th anniversary, and with the annual Toys for Tots toy drive already underway, Anderson said the local organization hopes to inspire charity in the hearts of the local community, in part by sharing the colorful history of the charitable Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots foundation.
The year was 1947 and, after having gone to the trouble of hand-making a set of dolls to give to less fortunate families, a woman by the name of Diane Hendricks turned to her husband and asked that he find an organization which would deliver the gifts to children in need.
Her husband searched but to no avail.
Upon informing her that no such program existed, she insisted, “Then make one!”
The woman’s husband was World War II veteran and Marine Corps Reserves Major Bill Hendricks, founder of Toys for Tots.
Taking his wife’s words to heart, Hendricks and his band of merry Marine reservists in Los Angeles got to work.
By the time the holidays rolled around that year, the men had gathered and delivered more than 5,000 presents.
Officials in D.C. caught wind of this successful onslaught of charity and took note.
When word got back to Clifton B. Gates, 19th Commandant of the Marine Corps, he ordered all reserve sites across the country to act in kind and hop-to.
By the time fall returned the following year, every reserve in the country had followed suit, officially beginning the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign.
First year of the new-and-improved Toys for Tots was marked in 1948 and earned the campaign the stature of a national community action program.
“If you can dream it, you can do it”Bill Hendricks was a military man, but in his civilian life, he worked in Hollywood.
During his career as the Director of Public Relations at Warner Brothers Studio, Hendricks became good friends with Walt Disney.
In 1948, when Toys for Tots went national, Disney and his team of cartoonists took it upon themselves to design the famous three-car choo-choo train logo.
The Disney team also created the first official Toys for Tots poster. The posters have become an annual part of the program according to the Toys for Tots history site, some of which have featured beloved Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.
In the 1970s, Toys for Tots was delivering on average 6 million toys each year.
By 2021, the Toys for Tots campaign had nearly quadrupled that number, delivering 22.4 million toys to more than 8 million children across the country.