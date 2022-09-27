Mike Erickson

Mike Erickson, a Lake Oswego logistics consultant and the Republican nominee for the 6th Congressional District, was charged with driving under the influence and possessing a controlled substance in 2016.

In ads and political mailers, Republican congressional hopeful Mike Erickson boasts of his support for police and pledges to vote against any bills that are “soft on crime.”

He claims that his Democratic opponent in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, state Rep. Andrea Salinas, wants to make it harder for police to do their jobs and easier to get away with theft, dangerous driving and drug use.

