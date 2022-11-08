Measure 114

In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, a man enters a gun shop in Salem.

 Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press

Early returns on the measure that would tighten Oregon’s gun laws showed a race too close to call. If it prevails, Measure 114 will create a permit-to-purchase system and ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

Those rules would move Oregon from the middle of the pack to among the states with tighter gun laws.


Tags