School Safety Bills

A parent hugs his daughter after she arrived with other students at a shopping center parking lot in Wood Village, Ore., after a shooting at Reynolds High School on June 10, 2014, in nearby Troutdale. A gunman killed a student at the high school.

 Troy Wayrynen/The Associated Press

Earlier this year, false threats of mass shootings were directed at schools across Oregon.

“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Feb. 21, the day schools in his county received false threats of violence. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours. Law Enforcement will respond to and assess each incident appropriately.”

