Project Homefront received a house this past weekend.
A tiny house that is.
During the Home and Outdoor Expo on Saturday, March 11, the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association of Klamath and Lake Counties gifted a tiny house — built by local high school students in less than 48 hours — to the Klamath Falls nonprofit housing organization.
“It’s a big damn deal,” said Aaron Hartman, director of Klamath County Community Corrections, upon receiving the keys.
The tiny house was built as part of the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association’s (KBHBA) Build My Future Event during which local high school juniors and seniors pair with local contractors to get a hands-on experience of trades, KBHBA Executive Assistant Jeni Aldrich said while providing details of how 25 students built a 160-square-foot tiny house in less than two days for Project Homefront.
“The students did it all. From the siding and roof, to the electrical and plumbing,” Aldrich said. “For this project, [the students] essentially were apprentices.”
Build My Future, according to Aldrich, illustrates for the students that a career in a trade is a viable opportunity to make money.
Emily Edwards, a high school senior who assisted on building the bathroom and helped with the final painting on the project, said she didn’t think she’d like the work.
“I ended up having so much fun,” Edwards said. “After [Build My Future] I might actually follow my father’s footsteps.”
Emily Edwards is the daughter of Mike Edwards — owner of Edwards Family Construction. Mike Edwards was one of the 19 contractors who donated materials, labor and time on the build of the tiny house.
The Build My Future Event saw “tremendous” community support, explained Jennifer Fairfield. “Every person I called said yes. As word of the project grew, I received multiple phone calls from people asking what they could do to help.”
Fairfield is a KBHBA board member, chair of the Tiny House Association, Principal Broker of Fairfield Realty and served as organizer for the project. “This was a project of love,” she said.
“Build My Future is about giving back,” said Rich Schmerback of Linkville Roofing and Siding. Schmerback was also one of the contractors on the project.
KBHBA Vice President Matt Johnson, also the owner of Seasons Change, provided guidance to students on the installation of the tiny house’s HVAC systems.
“The students were a pleasure to work with,” Johnson said. “They really wanted to learn. Most didn’t want to quit when it was time to go home.”
Alex Salazar of Concept and Design Construction served as general contractor for the project and explained most builds of a tiny house take closer to four weeks to complete. How KBHBA completed the project so quickly came from each component of construction working at one time. While the roofers were hammering, the electricians were wiring. As the floors were being installed, so was the toilet.
“The community really hunkered together for this one,” Salazar said. “[Jennifer] Fairfield did a tremendous job coordinating everything and keeping us all on the same page. The students were a big help and this is probably the most fun I’ve had [on a project] in a long time.”
The tiny house was donated to Project Homefront and is the first that will be going into the RV lot that sits behind Project Homefront’s main building to be used as a transitional living space for those on post-prison supervision or probation with Klamath County Corrections.
“Housing is something we all take for granted,” Hartman said. “A safe sober area can be life changing for those that take advantage of it.”
Currently Project Homefront houses 16 individuals and provides for residents cognitive behavioral therapy, drug rehabilitation, mental health services and teaches self-sufficiency skills.
“There is nothing like this east of the Cascades.” Hartman stated. “Project Homefront will be a roadmap for many correctional programs as time moves forward.”