Settlement hearings for a local woman charged with minor child sex crimes and furnishing alcohol to minors in a separate case have been postponed until June 5, 2023, according to court documents.
Tiffany Fregoso, 37, was set to appear in court for two settlement conference hearings on Monday, April 17.
In light of new charges having been filed against her client, Salem attorney Jennifer Schade filed a motion for continuance on Friday, April 14.
The state objected to the motion on behalf of the family, but the motion was granted Monday morning.
Fregoso was arrested last October after a 14-year-old, male victim reported having had a sexual relationship with Fregoso for the three previous weeks.
The case was dismissed after the state filed additional charges on March 6, 2023, including using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, a Class A felony, and encouraging child sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Since the charges arose from the same crimes, the first case was dismissed and replaced by the second case.
Fregoso is also charged with two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors in a separate incident which took place while Fregoso was out of custody on a conditional release agreement.
Fregoso’s cases are currently scheduled for settlement hearing conferences at 2 p.m. June 5, at the Klamath County Circuit Court. Judge Alycia Kersey is presiding over the case.