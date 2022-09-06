Narcan

Noloxone will be distributed to Portland-area counties.

 Herald & News file photo

With fentanyl-related deaths surging over the past three and a half years, a Medicaid insurer plans to distribute 20,000 doses of a life-saving anti-overdose medication in the Portland area. CareOregon, a large insurer for the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid system, said those doses of naloxone, worth $3 million, will go to first responders, emergency room doctors and other providers in Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties by the fall.

“This is a big deal,” said Becca Thomsen, communication manager for CareOregon. “Twenty thousand doses of naloxone is going to make a difference.”

