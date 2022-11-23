Legislature

In this file photo, the House chambers at the Oregon State Capitol are seen Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

 Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time in two decades, the Oregon Senate will have a new president.

Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego and the current majority leader, on Friday won a private vote of the 17 incoming Senate Democrats. He’ll take the reins from retiring Salem Democrat Peter Courtney, who has served as Senate president since 2003 and has been a legislator for 38 years.


Tags