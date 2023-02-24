KCC Students

Karla Rendon, l-r, Juan Barajas, and Dulce Mendoza, current Klamath Community College students, all received scholarships through the National HEP/CAMP Association.

 Kurt Liedtke/Special to the Herald & News

Three Klamath Community College students recently received National HEP/CAMP Association Scholarships for the current winter term.

The $1,000 prizes are granted to students who have earned a high school equivalency within three years of their application date, and are currently enrolled in an institution of higher learning or equivalent training. The students receiving National HEP/CAMP Association Scholarships are Karla Rendon, Juan Barajas, and Dulce Mendoza.

