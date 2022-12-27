Monster waves and strong winds were forecast to batter much of Oregon on Tuesday. The storm arrived Monday night, knocking down trees and power lines across Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Thirty-foot waves are expected to break along the entire Oregon Coast, the National Weather Service said, with wave heights possibly topping 40 feet on the north coast. A high wind warning is also in effect for much of the coast, with gusts expected to reach 80 mph, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph in the Portland metro area.

