Monster waves and strong winds were forecast to batter much of Oregon on Tuesday. The storm arrived Monday night, knocking down trees and power lines across Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Thirty-foot waves are expected to break along the entire Oregon Coast, the National Weather Service said, with wave heights possibly topping 40 feet on the north coast. A high wind warning is also in effect for much of the coast, with gusts expected to reach 80 mph, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph in the Portland metro area.
“In situations like this, we recommend that people stay off the beach entirely,” said Brian Nieuwenhuis, a meteorologist with the NWS Medford office. “I’d be very concerned about anybody going out on the beach and very concerned about any infrastructure located close to the surf zone.”
Portland General Electric and Pacific Power on Tuesday morning reported tens of thousands of customers without electricity in large part from the damage caused by high winds.
Due to high winds, all MAX trains in the Portland area are traveling no faster than 30 mph Tuesday. Expect up to 15-30 minute delays. Visit trimet.org/alerts for more info.
Meteorologists said this front is the “most robust winter low-pressure system” so far this season, bringing a band of warm air through the region.
The heavy rain has led to a flood warning along the Grays River in Washington. Several other coastal streams and rivers are rapidly rising. At the same time in the central Columbia River Gorge, freezing rain is forming.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northwest Oregon, including the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and the North Oregon Coast. The watches are in effect through late Tuesday night. Heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires.
The blustery conditions have exacerbated efforts of people trying to get home after the holidays. People who are flying out of the Portland International Airport continue to see delays because of winter weather across the country. PDX officials have advised travelers to check their flight status regularly. Many travelers had their plans pushed back over the holiday weekend after ice and snow swept across the Northwest and much of the nation.
According to the weather service, a second weather front will roll into the region Wednesday evening, moving southward toward the coastline. The rain may not be as heavy but officials will be watching the water level on the region’s streams and rivers. With the freezing level hovering around 3,000 to 4,000 feet, people can expect snow in the Cascades.