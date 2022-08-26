A third cattle death caused by a wolf near Doak Mountain has been confirmed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In a case investigated Wednesday, Aug. 24, ODFW spokesmen said the previous evening staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Service found the carcass of an approximately 250-pound, two-month-old calf in a 36,000-acre private land allotment. It is estimated the calf died about 36 hours before the investigation.
An examination determined muscle tissue was missing from the calf’s chest and hindquarters but the hide was most intact. In addition, pre-mortem bite scrapes were found on its lower left should “with large areas of pre-mortem hemorrhage and tissue damage on the left shoulder and right hind leg above the hock.”
According to ODFW, “The severity, size and locations of these wounds are consistent with injuries to calves attacked by wolves.”
The depredation is attribute to OR103, a wolf described by ODFW as an adult male that was originally captured and GPS radio collared southeast of Bend in February 2021. It later dispersed into northern California and remained there until returning to Oregon’s Klamath County in July.
OR103 is also believed by ODFW as responsible for two other cattle deaths in the Doak Mountain area. Both of those incidents happened in mid-August on the same private land allotment.