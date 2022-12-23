When Lisa Danskin told Klamath Union students that she knew Santa Claus, they tried to call her bluff.
“No, you don’t,” they teased.
Undeterred, Dasnkin rebutted, “I’ll bet you I can get Santa here. Let me make a phone call.”
The special education paraprofessional proved good on her word, for whom before their wondering eyes did appear but Old Saint Nick himself.
Thanks to Danskin and the Klamath Union Key Club, the jolly ol’ Claus has been coming to the high school since Danskin took over as advisor of Key Club in 2019. He greets students one by one, taking selfies with all who attend while they tell him of their holiday wishes.
“We didn’t think it would be such a hit,” Danskin said.
The Selfie with a Santa event is just one of the many acts of charity organized by club members.
For the past three years, the student-led organization has given their student body and community a chance to play Santa themselves with their Be a Santa to a Student project
School councilors take note of the students whose families are in need during the holidays and provide a list of names and gift ideas to Danskin.
Students and community members can sponsor a student by either purchasing a gift on the list or by making a donation of $40 to the Key Club which then purchases, wraps and delivers the presents to the families.
Danskin said this project idea came to her three years ago when she heard about a student whose mother had found herself in a situation that was familiar to Danskin right around the holidays in 2019.
“A lady had moved here with her son for a relationship,” Danskin said. “The relationship ended, and she basically had nothing.”
The mother, she explained, had no means to provide her son with any gifts for Christmas after having to find a new home and paying for all their moving expenses.
“So, I thought, ‘OK, let’s start a program,’ because there are other kids in our school who aren’t going to have a Christmas unless we do something.”
This year, the Be a Santa to a Student project sponsors provided enough gifts for 19 students as well as their siblings with $1,100 in donations.
Danskin said that when she and the club members arrived at students’ homes to deliver their presents, the families were overjoyed and expressed sincere gratitude.
“One student said, “I’m so excited I don’t know how to act!’” Danskin reported, “and ‘no one has ever done this for me before.’”
But the Key Club’s giving spirit didn’t stop there.
When the non-profit, volunteer-based shelter Klamath Family Warming Center was in need of food and winter-wear, Danskin and the Key Clubbers sprang into action.
“We held a two-week food drive, and I posted lists of items that they were needing,” Danskin said.
By the time the two weeks was up, the club had collected $350 worth of food and more than $50 in socks, gloves, scarves, blankets and more.
“It’s about giving back to the community,” Key Club President Ameesha Hazarika said.
Having shown their aptitude for charitable work, Hazarika said that the warming center told the club members they would be glad to have them return as volunteers.
Hazarika has served as the KU Key Club president since the start of her junior year. Now finishing up her senior year, she reflected on the reasons she joined Key Club in serving the Klamath Basin.
In 2015, Hazarika left India to come to Klamath Falls. Nervous about how she would be received, the bright, young student was pleasantly surprised.
“The whole community accepted me with open arms,” Hazarika said, “and I just felt so welcomed and so loved.”
Hazarika said she felt compelled to give back to this community which had so readily taken her in.
“It wasn’t about the community service,” she explained, “it was about spending time with this community that, without even realizing, had helped me adapt to this new world.”
Last Thursday, Key Club members took it upon themselves to spend time with residents of Crystal Terrace, a local retirement facility.
Danskin said the students signed more than 280 cards to give to residents at the facility.
In the past, the club advisor said they would drop off the cards at Crystal Terrace. This year, however, students personally delivered the cards to each resident, sitting down to visit with them and their families during one of the facility’s family dinner events.
Coincidentally, the day of their visit also happened to be the 100th birthday for one of the residents.
“It was so surprising, she was so happy,” Hazarika said.
In celebration of her big day, students gathered around the resident for a group photo, all sporting big smiles.
“It was just such an exciting moment to see all of these people so happy for the holidays,” Hazarika said.
Key Clubber Mason Danskin said the residents really inspired him.
“Some of them don’t ever see their families,” Mason said, “but they still make the best of it.”
Mason has been a member of the Key Club all four years of his high school career. As he will be graduating this coming June, Mason had a few words of advice for students who will join in years to come.
“Just try your best to be a leader, and just always be kind to others, because you have no idea what they’re going through.”