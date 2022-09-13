In the rustic, clement confines of the history Baldwin Hotel, musician Andrew Smith took folks back to the good ol’ days with some downhome bluegrass earlier this week, fulfilling his duties as the first of four performers who will take the stage at the Baldwin at 6 p.m. every Monday this month. The free shows make up the Nostalgia Concert Series, the theme of which is “A Night of Songs and Stories.” 

A life-long Klamath resident, Smith puts on a one-man show, playing twangy tunes fine enough to turn the greenest grass a deeper indigo. From Doc Watson to Dolly Parton, Smith played and sang some of the best. 

