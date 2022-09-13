In the rustic, clement confines of the historyBaldwinHotel, musicianAndrew Smith tookfolks back to the goodol’ days with somedownhome bluegrassearlierthis week, fulfilling his duties as thefirst of four performerswho willtake the stage at the Baldwin at 6 p.m. every Monday this month. The free shows make up theNostalgia Concert Series, the theme of which is“A Night of Songs and Stories.”
A life-long Klamath resident, Smith puts on a one-man show, playing twangy tunes fine enough to turn the greenest grassadeeper indigo. From Doc Watson to Dolly Parton, Smith played and sangsome of the best.
Smith told stories of life and loss,comedyand tragedy, as is the bluegrass way.
He reminisced on the nostalgia of being back in the Baldwin Hotel, whenhis motherwould cart him and histhree siblingsaround to the local museums in the summers.
“Every summer, we’dvisit the theBaldwin, Fort Klamath, the Favell," Smith said, "and then start the circuit over again."
Some of the works Smith performed were traditional folk songs, including “I’ve Been All Around This World,” the lyrics of which profess a condemned man’s lament, not for his hanging day, but for “layin’ in the jail so long.”
“I think I would mind thehanging,you know?” Smith wisecracked.
Hismusicianshipbrought out people of allkinds. White-haired wives stroked the backs of bifocaled husbands while toddlers bounced and clapped to that old western sound.
Smith also spun the yarns of historic Klamath figures, such as Maude Baldwin, the daughter of the man who built the Baldwin Hotel.
“She was a photographer, and, to my understanding, was well liked by all,” Smith regaled, illustrating thewoman’s social constituency which included the Tribes, mill workers and the aristocrats.
Sadly, Baldwin died young, Smith explained, taking her own life inEuwanaLake after the passing of her father, followed by her mother.
Some of the more tragic tales were tinted with a gleam of hopefulness,however, including some personal family losses.
“My grandpa, who was 96, passed away a few months agoup atSkylakes,” Smith said.“Me and all of my siblings, we went up there and listened to gospel music, his favorite kind.”
Smiling, Smith followed this story with one of the classic tunes his family had listened to with their patriarch — “White Dove,” by Carter Stanley, of the Stanley Brothers duo.
The next performer to take the stage at the Baldwin is Bonnie Hay at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Hay is another local musician who has performed for audiences locally and onthe famous stage of the Ed Sullivan Show.