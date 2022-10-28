“These taste a lot better than those small carrots,” the Ferguson Elementary School first-grader explained as he held up his fresh-from-the-farm carrot with the leafy top still attached.

Those small carrots he referred to are the processed baby carrots often purchased in bags at grocery stories. The carrots more than 3,200 Klamath County School District students ate with their lunches Thursday, Oct. 27 were grown by Klamath Falls farmer Kent Simons of Simple Gifts Farm on Crest Street. Simons provided the carrots to 11 KCSD schools as part of the district’s Farm to School program.


Tags