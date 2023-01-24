If Henley High School business students had their way, Klamath Falls would be home to 27 new businesses from duck decoys and a bakery featuring bubble tea to high-end tracker jewelry and a Korean barbecue.
Students in Luke Ovgard’s Intro to Business class recently took their hands-on final exam by presenting complete business plans to members of the local business community.
The presentations took place last week in the conference room of the coworking space Gaucho Collective on Main Street. After their presentations, they hit Main Street, visiting local businesses to find answers to 70 questions.
“This class gives them a taste of what it means to be an entrepreneur,” Ovgard said. “These skills are something no textbook, test, or flash cards can ever teach.”
In teams of two and three, students presented their business plans — including financing, marketing, supply chain management and a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) — to a group of 10 judges representing Oregon Tech, Brevada Brewhouse, Packer Plant Co., Farmers Insurance, Midland Empire Insurance, Diversified Contractors, Balin Ranch and Nature’s Paint.
Luke Smith, Carson Pimley and Ty Lamarsna presented their business plan for GPS Decoy Co., which would develop and sell an innovative human-powered goose decoy that is legal to use the Pacific Northwest, where electronic decoys are illegal.
“Current duck decoys that operate with batteries and motors are illegal in Oregon and Washington,” Ty explained. “There are a lot of duck hunters in the Northwest so we thought, ‘Let’s make a product that helps them.’”
Jaden Riley and Kali Nelson created a logo and plan for a business they named Bobalotl, which would be a bubble tea shop and bakery. They spent time practicing their pitch before their presentation.
“I want to be able to do it without looking at my notes,” Jaden said. “It takes a whole lot of practice and courage, and a lot of confidence, too. If you’re confident, it’s going to go well.”
This is the fifth year members of the local business community have helped judge and grade students’ final exams. Students in business classes at Henley also can receive college credit at Oregon Tech.
“This class gives students a chance to participate in the economy in a capacity other than as a consumer or an employee,” Ovgard said. “It gives them a taste of what it means to be an entrepreneur — which is reinforced by seeing successful local entrepreneurs.”
Editor’s note:Henley High School teacher Luke Ovgard writes a weekly fishing column for the Herald & News.